John Cena Says the Ruthless Aggression Era ‘Sucked’ For Him

John Cena helped start the Ruthless Aggression era, but he says it sucked for him and saw him nearly cut from WWE. Cena was a guest on Notsam Wrestling and talked about how the era was not fun for him and he felt like he was close to being released. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Ruthless Aggression Era: “It sucked for me. I had no direction, I was asked to be a good guy when I’d gotten my experience as a bad guy, so I was asked to do something new. I lost my nickname, I had my real name, so what is a John Cena? I don’t know what that is. I was too stupid to realize that I could use the two words — ‘ruthless’ and ‘aggression’ — and create a personality. I wish I could get that opportunity now.”

On nearly being cut in that time: “The European tour in the fall saved me, so that’s my scariest moment. There have been so many performers that have been released from WWE and go onto really have wonderful careers elsewhere and then maybe, eventually come back, and that’s fine. I don’t think I would’ve come back. I don’t think I would’ve done anything else.”