Johnny Knoxville Appears on WWE Smackdown, Intercontinental Title Match Set For Next Week

Johnny Knoxville showed up on tonight’s Smackdown in a segment which led to an Intercontinental Championship match being made for next week. Friday night’s show saw Knoxville interrupt Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship celebration, which led to Zayn hitting Knoxville with his Helluva Kick.

After the segment, Adam Pearce confronted Zayn over the attack, which led to Ricochet coming up and challenging Zayn to a title match. Pearce made the match official for next week over Zayn’s objections.

The match joins the previously-announced Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville for next week’s show from Miami, which airs live on FOX.