Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re really getting the build to WrestleMania underway as we’ll get a contract signing between WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar, they’ll be the main event of the show and we’re getting title vs. title, winner take all. Johnny Knoxville is probably going to crash Sami Zayn’s celebration, Drew McIntyre will continue his feud with Happy Corbin, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will Poochie things up, and we might get something between the Viking Raiders and the Usos after their match at Elimination Chamber never happened. We’re spared the truly awful commentary pairing of Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee is back with Cole tonight as we’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania. So let’s get to the action.

We open with a recap of Brock vs. Roman to this point to hype up the unification of Universal and WWE titles at Mania. Not the strongest one of these WWE has produced but not bad.

Michael Cole is in the ring as we start, he brings out Ronda Rousey to kick things off. Ronda gets a mic and Cole asks about her comeback and time off, she brings up breaking her hand in the Mania main event and then broke her other hand before getting pregnant. But she knew that with her due date she could come back at the Rumble and main event Mania again. She puts over her mother as being an inspiration and how she wanted to do the same kind of thing for her daughter. Cole puts over Ronda’s history across Judo, MMA, and professional wrestling, then asks about winning the Rumble. Ronda prefers to look forward, she wants to be the first woman in a long time to tap out Charlotte. Cole brings up the tag team match at Elimination Chamber and how Charlotte worked her over when Ronda had just one arm at her disposal. Ronda doesn’t get a chance to respond before Charlotte Flair and her totally organic crowd reaction show up. Charlotte has a mic in hand as she walks down, she pauses on the ramp and mocks Ronda’s performance at Elimination Chamber. She knows it wont be like that at Mania, but at Mania Charlotte plans to put Ronda in the Figure 8 and make Ronda tap out. The silver lining for Ronda though is after losing she can go home and work on baby number 2. Sonya Deville jumps Ronda from behind, then Charlotte trips up Ronda and starts slamming her leg into the ring post. Deville tries to trash talk, but Ronda tosses her out of the ring with ease. Well that was not a strong segment.

New Day ride around on a four wheeler in the back, they’ll be in tag team action after this break.

Post break Adam Pearce chastises Sonya Deville for getting involved physically with Ronda, and next week Sonya will have a one on one match with Ronda Rousey. There’s no jacket for Sonya right now, so I’m led to believe she’s without legal authority, sure would be a shame if Naomi jumped her. I mean she wont, because faces are dumb in WWE and there’s a non-trivial chance they just drop the whole Naomi and Sonya thing now that they’ve moved Ronda into this spot.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)

Kofi and Humberto start things off, they tie up then trade arm wringers and escapes before Kofi hits a splash after a takedown. Big E tags in and he and Kofi then hit some tandem offense on Humberto. Abdominal Stretch from Big E, then Humberto fights free with strikes before Big E clubs him down to the mat. Kofi tags back in and hits a leapfrog senton for a 2 count. Again Humberto fights back but he takes a drop kick before sending Kofi to the apron. Angel distracts Kofi and Humberto drop kicks Kofi off of the apron. Angel tags in, they cheap shot Big E then Angel takes the pants off as we head to break.

