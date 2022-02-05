Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

And with a crunch wrap in one hand and a grilled cheese burrito in the other, a TGIF to you all! Lee Sanders here and it’s time for another episode of AEW RAMPAGE!

This weeks matches is all singles action as we’ll see Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno. For the

FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal. In addition, Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa. And in the main event, a TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Isiah Kassidy

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Adam Cole vs Evil Uno

Adam Cole red hot as he is laying a mudhole of an assault on Evil Uno to to be in control early on. Uno catches an attempted superkick by Adam Cole and applies a nice hanging neckbreaker. Uno follows up with a back elbow, clothesline, and a knife edge chop. Evil Uno now has Cole in the corner delivering strikes before the referee steps in to break the men apart. Cole takes advantage of the opening and gets in a few strikes on Uno before Uno is back on the offense. High boot to the face of Adam Cole as Uno climbs to the top rope and connects with a senton followed by a rolling elbow strike. Uno off the side apron as Cole plants him with a high knee to the face, followed by a kick to the face. Uno appears to be out as Cole plants another kick to UNO’s face. Cole delivers the BOOM for the victory…Well DAMN!

Post-match Adam Cole cuts a promo mentioning Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy, Anthony Green, John Silver, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Jake Atlas,Khan, Trent Beretta and now Evil Uno. What do all these men have in common? They are involved in Adam Cole’s undefeated singles run as he doesn’t give a damn about what happened last week. Cole promises he is a new Adam Cole, a more ruthless Adam Cole as he will take what he wants. He is one of the best pro wrestlers not just in AEW but on the planet. He’s traveled the globe for years, won championships after championships for years. At the end of the day he always becomes the guy, no matter the brand, promotion or show. There is something else he wants which is he will become the AEW World Champion. Shots fired! Shots fired!

Winner:Adam. Cole(4:00)

Rating: *

Thoughts: A little bit of offense for Evil Uno, just a a bit that had you thinking it was going to be competitive but Cole soon dominated. This was more about Cole’s next chapter if anything.

Jade Cargill is featured in a vignette asking who’s her next challenger for her championship. Personally I’d love to see Thunder Rosa, who you all got?

MATCH 2: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP-Sammy Guverra(c) vs Isiah Kassidy

It’s turning into a fight as both men are throwing fists at each other. Nice corkscrew dropkick by Guverra. The Spanish God comes from over the top rope with a nice dive to crash into Isiah. Action back in the ring as Guverra is sent into the corner. Kassidy tries stoping him but Guverra connects with a high kick as he also takes out Mark Quinn. Matt Hardy connects with a side effect while the referee is distracted as we go into a commercial break. Back from commercial, Sammy is fighting through the pain of his taped and bruised ribs. He’s looking for the GTH but he can’t as he stumbles. Kassidy delivers elbow strikes to the lower back. He tries charging at Guverra but Guverra plants him with a side kick to the face. Guverra now to the top rope when we hear the music of Andrade. Kassidy tries fighting Guverra on the ropes but knocks him off. Kassidy plants Guverra with a backbreaker now, pin attempt made and it’s a near fall. Kassidy connects with a springboard stunner followed by a tope suicida, followed by a senton and somehow Guverra kicks out! Backslide pin attempt made and it’s reversed as we see a nice series of counters by both men now. Sammy connects with a beautiful back moonsault to plant Mark Quinn, followed by a cutter from the top rope on Kassidy for a near fall. Sammy connects with the GTH for the victory.

Post -match Andrade gets in the ring and whatever was about to go down we see Darby Allin come out as Andrade offers Darby a pen as he’s still trying hard to recruit him. Darby isn’t budging as Andrade quickly makes his exit as Darby stares down the TNT championship on Guverra’s shoulders.

Winner:Sammy Guverra (8:00)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Awesome back and fourth between both men with not too much interference. One could say that the match should’ve been over by a couple of minutes because there was some pretty sweet spots that had you thinking the match surely was over but it kept going. Regardless, a great outing by both men.

Vignette shown of QT Marshall who’s still not done with HOOK as he has someone in mind that will put the young man in his place. Wonder who it could be…