Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

AEW RAMPAGE time! Let’s go!

Location: Portland, OR

Venue: Moda Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Kyle O’Reilly vs Lee Morarity

Nice lockup exchange and reversal. Both men come to a stalemate and return to a vertical base to reset things. Lee with a leg trip before Reilly reverses. Lee tries for a wristlock as Reilly reverses with an armbar. Reilly tries for a cover attempt but it’s a near fall. Lee hits Reilly in the face before the two trade off strikes as we head into our first set of commercial breaks.

We continue on with AEW Rampage as Lee has a nice side headlock applied before Reilly gets out of it and delivers his trademark kicks before transitioning to a leglock. Lee manages to grab the ropes for the break. Reilly returns to kicking low at Lee’s legs. Reilly catches him with a knee to the chin as Lee snaps Reilly’s fingers, followed by a running straight kick for the near fall. Lee tries for the border city stretch. Reilly picks him up and hits a backdrop as Lee lands on the back of his head. Both men trading kicks. Both end up going down to the applause of the crowd. Reilly hits a hammerlock with a triangle choke but settles for a punt to the head as Reilly hits the armbar for the tap out!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Decent technical matchup.

Backstage, Lexi is with The Acclaimed as they talk about getting back to basics as a tag team. They hype up Anthony Bowens match against Brian Cage coming up tonight. We are back as a commercial for Young Bucks new shoes is out. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland is getting no love from AEW in promoting his. Kinda bulls*it is that???

MATCH 2: RUSH vs Cody Chhun

Chung misses a body splash as RUSH just floors him silly before hitting him with a John Woo dropkick for the victory. Well now, DAMN!!!

Winner: RUSH (15 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH, SQUASH, SQUASH!!!

Post-match, RUSH continues his assault as he pulls out a video cable and whips Chhun with it. RUSH follows up by choking the man out with it before calmly walking off. Meanwhile in the training room, Lexi has an update on Bryan Danielson and FTR. Lexi catches Danielson as he reacts to the bounty on his head. He reveals FTR won’t be on Dynamite this week. Danielson claims he is still here as he promises to be on Dynamite to make them pay.

MATCH 3: Deonna Purrazzo vs Robin Renegade

Deonna with a wristlock takedown and what a beautiful one it was folks. Purrazzo with a rollup for a two-count. Purrazzo hits a armlock takedown before transitioning into a modified armbar. Deonna follows up with a fujiwar kitmai submission as Robin somehow manages to get out of the hold. Our action continues as Robin smashes away with a flurry of offense. Knee lift to the face and a dropkick to Deonna while she’s between the ropes. Pin attempt made as Deonna barely kicks out. Deonna sent into the ropes as she hits a pump kick, followed by an armbar submission takedown for the victory!

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Robin Renegade is coming along but I never believed for one second she was beating Purrazzo. Decent match for what it was worth but for me this was all about Deonna and Rosa.

Thunder Rosa comes to the scene as she saves Robin from a continuous beatdown. Deonna backs off as Thunder checks on Robin. Deonna hits Thunder from behind as Deonna teases and taunts Deonna. Thunder Rosa manages to grab Purrazzo at the top of the ramp and the two are slugging it out. The action heads down the ramp where somehow Deonna escapes again as the two stare each other down, talking trash.

Elsewhere, a new Scorpio Sky video package is shown. A brand new AEW series package is shown. The show is called A Meal and a Match. It’s on the TBS/Youtube channel and it comes off like an episode of WWE’s Table for 3. Moving along, Bryan Danielson will face Satnam Sighn this Wednesday on Dynamite. This match comes courtesy of Sunjay Dutt with his worst James Bond villain laugh ever! We’re given a recap of all that’s coming up on AEW Dynamite as we head into our AEW Rampage main event match!

MATCH 4: Brian Cage vs Anthony Bowens

Bowens hits a ddt as he goes for the cover and it’s a kickout. Bowens tries to pick up Cage as he counters with a one-handed slam. Bowens now in the corner as Cage hits a strong slap to the chest followed by an Irish whip, and a side slam. Cage misses an attack in the corner as Bowens takes the big man down with a dragon screw. Bowens tries for a kick outside the ring while on the side apron. Cage catches up and sends him flying into the steel post! Awesome spot as we head into our final set of commercials. We are back as Cage catches Bowens from the top rope! Bowens ends up rolling him up for a near fall. Bowens hits a chop and superkick after a nice series of reversals from the ropes. Bowens hits the fameasser for a kickout! Bowens hits a ddt on Cage from between the ropes. Cage pushes Bowens into the steel post as he hits an avalanche superplex for the kickout! Cage hits a clothesline as Bowens comes back with a pump kick. Another cover attempt made as Cage kicks out. Bowens is sent into the referee as Cage hits a low blow on Bowens, followed by the drill claw for the win.

Winner: Brian Cage (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby.

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend you all!