Join 411’s Live Impact Throwback Throwdown II Coverage

Hey kids! Tonight, the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) is holding Throwback Throwdown II, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Wait a minute, does PBR sponsor us? No? Then screw em, I don’t give out plugs for free. Tell them to send me a case if they want me to put them over. Anywho, the first Throwback Throwdown was an ode to 1980s TV studio wrestling with Impact wrestlers donning gimmicks of the period, doing interviews of the time period & generally doing silly nonsense that had nothing to do with what was happening in Impact Wrestling at the time.

If you know me (Steve Cook’s my name, questionable wrestling reviews are my game), you know that silly nonsense is what I’m all about. Why I’m more than happy to review this show, which is live as can be at the Davis Arena in Louisville, KY. Certainly an appropriate location!

Winter War 84 is the name of IPWF’s first ever show in the United States. They’re going after Junior! Our announcers are mostly drowned out by music, which I suppose makes sense for a promotion from the 1980s.

“The Mysterious” Mr. E vs. Duke Winchester: We got a mysterious big guy with face paint vs. a white meat babyface with a mullet & a leather vest. Tieup, E powers Winchester down. Side headlock by Winchester. Dropkick by Winchester, elbow in the corner, there’s a neckbreaker. Splash by Winchester gets two. Calls for the bulldog, but E gets out of that and hits an overhead suplex. Big Abby elbow gets two. Back suplex by E gets a two. Winchester fights back. Big clothesline sends E into the corner. E misses a splash in the corner, Winchester hits a spine on the pine for only two! That should have been it! Winchester hits the bulldog, and that’s it!

Winner: Duke Winchester

Star Rating: lol you kidding me?

We open with Sex Ferguson informing us that he beat Downtown Danny Brown for the championship. Big boot, a leg on the chest and the one two three. Dexter Petticoat is standing outside of the Davis Arena, and that background looks accurate. He informs us that Muscles McGee will not be able to compete tonight, as he’s been detained at the border. We don’t know who the replacement will be. Sex Ferguson pulls up in his caddy. He’s not a fan of the near beer. He says F you buddy.

We open with Sex Ferguson informing us that he beat Downtown Danny Brown for the championship. Big boot, a leg on the chest and the one two three. Dexter Petticoat is standing outside of the Davis Arena, and that background looks accurate. He informs us that Muscles McGee will not be able to compete tonight, as he’s been detained at the border. We don’t know who the replacement will be. Sex Ferguson pulls up in his caddy. He’s not a fan of the near beer. He says F you buddy.

Sex Ferguson makes his way to the ring! Well, well well. The fans are happy to see Sex! He buries Kentuckiana. He used to be a surgeon and he stuck the tube in Louisville! He’s got the night off tonight! His opponent got detained at the border. He worked on top in New York! You won’t see Downtown Denny Brown tonight due to a stipulation. It would be a miracle, and some music plays! It’s Giseuppe Scolvelli, Sr.! A passing resemblance to Scott D’Amore. Scolvelli is not happy with the Louisville smack talk. Sex mentions what McGee stopped with at the border, and that Brown got all his tires slashed. Scolvelli has an opponent for Sex. Gonna be a street fight! Santa Claus will be the opponent! And there’s Santa! Bionic elbow! Not gonna lie, that guy looks kinda familiar. Sex will defend against Santa later tonight!

Our announcers run down the card. In case you’re curious, it’s Josh Mathews under a promoter’s son gimmick & Matt Striker working a hockey player gimmick.

Chad 2 Badd vs. Bill Ding: A “Bob the Builder” chant breaks out. We don’t know what that is in 1984. Headlock by Ding. Shoulderblock and a pose! Chad poses for the “Break it off” chant, which I know he heard all the time on NWF shows. Ding moves out of the broncobuster attempt, he gets a near-fall with his feet on the ropes. He’s not up to code! Ding hits the middle rope and jumps into a boot. Chad with a karate chop. And one below the belt. Back body drop gets two. Chad misses in the corner, and Ding tries the same rollup with the feet on the ropes again. Ding gets two with a clothesline. He misses a second rope legdrop. Chad with an inverted and a regular atomic drop. Big splash gets three!

Winner: Chad 2 Badd

Star Rating: Twentyeleven

We get a music debut from the Rhythmic Warriors! Keep on walkin now!

Sunday Morning Express has some news to deliver! The Rhythmic Warriors are projected to lose since they’re up all night drinking some beer. Chris Sabin cutting a great promo here.

Sunday Morning Express vs. Rhythmic Warriors: Things have broken down from the start. RW hit a couple of what we can call dives. Mikey Singer taking control early on. He got his wig torn off! Appears to be a member of the Gagne family! He walking those ropes! Might be old school at some point, it’s new school now! The editor runs in to take some punishment. The SME hits a double suplex for two. Double clothesline by Mikey. Mikey gets the tag to Johnny, and there are throat thrusts and atomic drops all around. Sleeper holds too! Malfunction at the Junction leads to Mikey taking everybody out. Double rollups end it!

Winners: Rhythmic Warriors

Star Rating: Thirty-Twelve

Dexter Petticoat interviews Santa Claus. He’s gonna go down his chimmey, eat his cookies and some coal will be left over.

Rip Rayzor (w/Rusty Iron) vs. Frank The Butcher: Glad Rayzor & Iron could finally work together. We got Ace Austin & Rhino facing off here, just so ya know. Fun wrestlers. Things break down early. Rip puts Rusty in front of him to avoid Frank, but that only lasts so long. Rayzor regains the advantage. Rip gets the spike, but Frank blocks! The ref sees Frank with the object, Rip hits the low blow and goes to town. Tbh, this is way too advanced for 1984. Should have been the finish. In any event, Rip hits the armbar. Frank fights back. Big clothesline gets three!

Winner: Frank the Butcher

Star Rating: Threeve

Rusty attacks Frank, shoves him a couple of times. Rip Rayzor intervenes! He slices Frank in the neck! Seems a bit extreme, but maybe Rip really likes Rusty and wants nothing bad to happen to her? I mean, is what it is.

Georgia Cobb comes out for an interview. The Rough Riders had a hell of a ride to the top, but Lady Bird wanted to shut down that Tunnel of Love. She took out Mildred’s legs with the tire iron, and shoved Blanche off of that scaffold. The Rough Riders name still means something to her, ride them hard until the day you die.

Georgia Cobb vs. Lady Bird Johnston: Cobb gets a sleeper, but Johnston gets her off. Some back & forth, Johnston drops Cobb, then applies the camel clutch! Johnston with some front strikes. The fans like it! Count gets two. Cobb fights out of the Samoan drop, hits some strikes. Cobb gets the headscissors, and does the skull…ah hell, nobody’s reading this anyway, THE SKULL FUCK. Johnston gets the tire iron! She used it on Mildred! The referee gets it out of the ring, and Cobb hits the Finlay Roll on Johnston for three!

Winner: Georgia Cobb

Star Rating: 69

The doctor trying to apply treatment to Frank the Butcher looks a lot like Al Snow, so we can only assume he’s a quack.

Quincy Cosmos makes his way to the ring. He wants to put enjoyment in our pathetic little lives. Josh Mathews loses his shit at some point in this tirade, and says he’s in charge now. So here’s a match!

Quincy Cosmos vs. Guiseppe Jr.: Jr hits an atomic drop and a head scissors! My old friend Geoff would be marking out. He loved Josh Mathews for reasons best not mentioned here. Cosmos puts the stomps to Guiseppe. Boogie Woogie elbow gets two. Vertical suplex by Cosmos. Rear chinlock! Junior gets out of it. Cosmos misses in the corner, Junior with a series of Rougeau moves! Flying head scissors! Springboard kick gets two! The referee gets splashed in the corner, Cosmos hits a big move. Guiseppe Sr intervenes on a run in, Junior hits a code breaker and Senior counts three!

Winner: Guiseppe Jr.

Match Rating: Nick Khan

We got a fight scheduled tonight between Rusty Nail & Duke Winchester’s girl.

DJ 2Large makes his way to the ring. A fella in a cowboy hat brings out Pelvis Wesley. Pelvis sings, then DJ wants the crowd to judge. Once he tells the crowd what to cheer it kinda works, then Pelvis attacks. DJ hits ten punches in the corner. Col. Cobb attacks from behind, DJ teases the chokeslam, Pelvis with the low blow and the guitar to the back. Good Lord.

Dexter Petticoat has some updates! Duke Winchester is literally clinging to his life!

We got a 4-Corners Bullrope Match coming up next!

4-Corners Bullope Match: Badlands Bart vs. “Hard” Harry Hall: Badlands Bart is from the dystopian wastland of 2003, and I can confirm it was a dystopian wasteland. Oates got wiped out at some point apparently. Bullrope matches always suck, and we got a guy with 3 Hs as initials, so I see what we’re doing here. Badlands Bart almost got all three corners, but got clotheslined. I’m not sure how the Hotline is a thing here in 1984 when it was more of an early 1990s thing. Hall gets the fourth turnbuckle to make it a win.

Winner: “Hard” Harry Hall

Match Rating: Boss’s Daughter

Sonny Sanders limps in on the backstage promo. Sebastian Baker wheels his way in. Things break down.

Ima Belle vs. Rusty Iron (w/Rip Rayzor): Iron running like a bat out of hell and gets her head into the turnbuckle 10 times. Whip reversed, cross-body by Belle gets 2. Hair mare by Iron. She chokes Belle on the corner. Rear chinlock by Iron. Belle fights out. A trip by Rayzor changes the tide. I mean, it is strange to see a match where Gia Miller works over Deonna Purrazzo, but here we are. It’s a thing that is happening. Belle works out of the camel clutch, but misses the splash. Iron going on the offensive. Double clothesline takes both women down. Courtsey from Belle, a cartwheel splash gets 3.

Winner: Ima Belle

Match Rating: Virtuosa

FRANK THE BUTCHER is back! He chases Rusty & Rip outta there.

Tim Burr makes his way to the interview area. Can he knock Erick the Redwood off of his feet? He’s chopped all of the trees down. He’ll do it right here in Louisville, KY! The bigger they are, the harder there is to find a comfortable pair of slacks!

Tim Burr vs. Erick the Redwood: