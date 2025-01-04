Join 411’s Live NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Coverage

Good morning (or super late night?) friends! It’s the 4th January, and of course that means it is time for the annual Tokyo Dome extravaganza presented by New Japan Pro Wrestling. Wrestle Kingdom has arrived! For the 19th iteration, proceedings are a little different, as normally our G1 Climax winner would be challenging for the championship, but Zack Sabre Jr challenged earlier in October and won the belt, thus he enters the main event as the defending champion. ZSJ goes up against Shota Umino, which on paper doesn’t scream ‘Tokyo Dome main event’ but the added bells and whistles of Wrestle Kingdom should give it some flair.

In terms of most anticipated contest, for me there is one clear frontrunner – Shingo Takagi vs Konosuke Takeshita. Honestly, does anyone REALLY need me to elaborate on that? Banger Patrol will be on high alert for that one.

Elsewhere, there’s some great potential too – AZM and Iwatani could do wonders for the prestige of the IWGP Women’s championship on this turf, the first ever Tokyo Terror Ladder Match could be absolute chaos in the best possible way, and Douki/Desperado may well bring the goods for their IWGP Jr Heavyweight title match. All in all, there’s some good stuff on tap – I will just need all your prayers to get through EVIL vs Tanahashi in the Lumberjack match…

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Tokyo Dome

Commentary: Chris Charlton & Walker Stewart

Kickoff: New Japan Ranbo

Now that the KOPW title has been retired, this year the winner will receive an IWGP World championship match. We kick things off with our first two competitors – Great O’Khan and Josh Barnett! #3 is Boltin Oleg, #4 is Hirooki Goto who lariats Oleg as soon as he gets in the ring. #5, Blue Justice himself, it’s Yuji Nagata. Nagata and Barnett get into a kick exchange, while O’Khan sits on the back of Goto in the corner. Oleg tries to eliminate Barnett, and both fall to the floor, eliminating both. #6 is Togi Makabe, #7 is Kenta, who power-walks down to the ring. Kenta and Nagata trade strikes until Kenta rakes the eyes. He goes for the Go To Sleep, Nagata falls to the apron. He clings onto the top rope as Kenta tries to punch him out. Big boot to the face, and Nagata is eliminated. #8 is Yoshi-Hashi. Kenta and Yoshi-Hashi chop each other, and Kenta gets him down, stomping away at him. Entry #9 is Yujiro Takahashi. Takahashi and Kenta work together, but a cross kick from Yoshi-Hashi catches Yujiro off-guard. Takahashi tosses Yoshi-Hashi over the top rope for the easy elimination. #10 is Toru Yano. Yano low bridges the rope to send Takahashi into Kenta to eliminate Kenta, and then rolls up Takahashi for 1, 2, 3 for another elimination. #11 is Hiroyoshi Tenzan, #12 is Satoshi Kojima. Tenzan and Kojima double team Yano, Mongolian chop to Yano. Tenzan gets rolled up but Kojima breaks that up. Tenzan stumbles into a lariat on Kojima, Yano rolls him up again, 1, 2, 3. Tenzan is gone. #13 has arrived and it’s Tonmoaki Honma. #14 is SANADA. Well that’s quite a fall from last year’s card, right?! Makaba gets the mounted punches in the corner on SANADA, teams with Kojima a little, but SANADA low blows him. Kojima gets eliminated by SANADA as #15 arrives, and it’s Taichi. SANADA stops what he’s doing and stands in the middle of the ring waiting for his former stablemate. Taichi takes his sweet time getting his entrance gear off, but SANADA slides under the bottom rope to avoid him as soon as he gets in. Taichi and SANADA both go at it at ringside, as does O’Khan and Makabe, all still in this one. #16 is my boy Tomohiro Ishii. Big To and Honma go at it, trading shoulder blocks, and Honma delivers the falling headbutt. Rights and left elbows are delivered until Ishii rocks him with a big elbow smash and hits a brainbuster. 1, 2, 3, Honma is gone. #17 and our final entrant is Alex Zayne. Taichi goes to kick SANADA, SANADA grabs the leg and wedges it ‘low’ and the ref thinks it’s a legit low blow and eliminates Taichi by DQ? OK. SANADA gets sent over the top rope in response and is eliminated. Zayne with the Cinammon Toast. Yano gets eliminated, trying to smack someone with the turnbuckle padding and falling over the top rope. O’Khan sends Ishii to the apron, Zayne joins him out there. O’Khan with a throat thrust to eliminate Ishii, boo! Zayne with a somersault leg drop to both O’Khan and Goto. Zayne goes to the apron, targetting Goto, and O’Khan eliminates him, leaving us with our final two competitors, O’Khan and Goto. The crowd comes alive for it!

Pump kick from O’Khan, 1, 2, no. Mongolian chops delivered, but Goto gets back into it with a GTR. O’Khan to the apron, tries to suplex Goto out, but a headbutt puts a stop to that. Lariat by Goto, and O’Khan is eliminated! Goto gets a World title shot!

Winner: Hirooki Goto

Time: 34:34

Rating: **3/4 – It didn’t have the surprises that some previous Ranbos have had, but it did feature relatively high profile talent, fitting for the high stakes stipulation. There was very little substance in the first two thirds, but it had its moments towards the end. Taichi/SANADA getting into it made sense, although the DQ elimination was a little questionable. Zayne was probably the biggest surprise here, getting to look good in his spot up against some of the bigger names.

[Tokyo Terror Ladder Match – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships] Intergalactic Jet Setters (c) vs Ichiban Sweet Boys vs Catch 2/2 vs Bullet Club War Dogs

First ever Ladder match inside the Tokyo Dome. The War Dogs have some hilariously over-the-top snakeskin-lined fur coats for their entrance. The belts are hung up on the cables and lifted above the ring, with all eyes on the gold as the bell rings. And here we go! It instantly breaks down, with Knight diving at a few opponents. Dropkick into a ladder from KUSHIDA, TJP squashes Knight in the corner with a ladder, and Drilla brings a chair in to take out TJP. Connors slams a ladder into Catch 2/2, and the War Dogs hit a high-low with chairs to Akira. Connors brings in a ‘big boy’ ladder and sets it up along, beginning the climb with Drilla too. KUSHIDA hits a handspring back elbow into the ladder, knocking it down.

A table is set up at ringside, Knight gets shoved to the floor before he can do more damage though. The War Dogs prop the table up against the barricade and look for a powerbomb…running Drill Claw! Drilla kinda missed the table there, but still hit it on the floor. Moloney tries to suplex Akira through a table, but TJP makes the save. Assisted senton from the shoulders of TJP sends Moloney through a table! In the ring, springboard clothesline from Knight takes Eagles down, and he sets another ladder up. Knight makes a ladder bridge between the big ladder and the ring ropes. Knight levels Connors and lays him out on the bridge. 450 splash into Connors on the ladder from Eagles! Kevin Knight makes the climb, Fujita puts a stop to that and gets another ladder. He climbs up one side, Akira meets him on the other. TJP is up there too, assisted cutter by Catch 2/2! Eagles walks the ladder bridge and carries on up the big ladder, but TJP is right there too. MIST to Eagles! TJP with a reverse DDT off the ladders through the ladder bridge.

Electric Chair Drop from KUSHIDA to Akira, with Knight making the assist with a big time dropkick. Knight climbs, but the ladder is slightly too far from the titles. Knight is poised…CROSSBODY off the ladder and honestly he ate SHIT on that, almost landing on his face!! Fujita cuts off KUSHIDA on the ladder, KUSHIDA applies an ankle lock and then tosses him to the mat. Eagles ties up the legs of KUSHIDA in the ladder, Knight makes the save with a hurracanrana. Knight is climbing, and Drilla pushes over the ladder from underneath, sending Knight over the top rope. Moloney and TJP climb, Drilla is pulled into the ladder, knocking him off. Eagles replaces Drilla opposite TJP now, and Akira and Fujita climb the adjacent ladder too. All four go at it, Eagles kicks TJP off, as does Akira. Akira and Fujita are left up there, and Akira turns around to do…something? And Fujita pulls him backwards into a submission over the top of the ladder. Fujita reaches up and grabs the belts.

Winners and NEW IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champions: Ichiban Sweet Boys

Time: 13:02

Rating: *** – Couple of fun and crazy spots without burning out the crowd in the opener. That was a bit of an odd finish though, as there was no real reason for Akira to turn round on the ladder.

[IWGP Women’s Championship] Mayu Iwatani (c) vs AZM

Hot start as both trade strikes, Iwatani getting the upper hand with a spin kick to the abdomen. Low dropkick in response by AZM as Iwatani spills to the floor, and AZM nails a step up crossbody to the outside! Running La Mistica back in the ring, rollup into a dropkick by Iwatani, followed by another. Frog splash connects, 1, 2, no. AZM runs into a superkick, but gets Iwatani in a tree of woe and nails a double stomp. AZM up top, double stomp, cover for 2. Kicks and strikes traded again, superkick by Mayu takes AZM down. Running big boot in the corner, Iwatani heads up top again, shotgun dropkick and she signals for a moonsault. Misses as AZM rolls out of the way. Roundhouse kick from AZM, looks for a powerbomb but can’t get it. Destroyer! She hooks the arms, BUTTERFLY DESTROYER! 1, 2, no! AZM to the top, misses a stomp this time and dives into a boot.

La Mistica again, but rolls into a sushi hold, 1, 2, no. GERMAN! Just a 1 count. German by Iwatani, 1 count as well. Rollup by AZM, 1, 2, NO. AZM goes for a tilt-a-whirl, but Iwatani catches her, tombstone piledriver! Moonsault connects, 1, 2, NOOO. Iwatani looks for another German, turns it into the Two-Step Dragon Suplex to pick up the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayu Iwatani

Time: 8:46

Rating: ***3/4 – Great little banger here! They set a fast pace in the opening seconds and didn’t let up. Don’t know how you’d pack any more into a sub 9-minute match. Hats off to both ladies, they used this platform to show exactly why all eyes should be on Stardom (and by proxy the IWGP Women’s division).

[NJPW World Television Championship] Ren Narita (c) vs Jeff Cobb vs Ryohei Oiwa vs El Phantasmo

ELP dives to the outside to take out Narita, and the ref rings the bell. Cobb and Oiwa big boy each other, and knock ELP out of the picture when he tries to get involved. Oiwa with a big biel on ELP, and Cobb release suplexes ELP too. Oiwa works over the arm of Cobb, and Narita interrupts to choke him out. Splash to Narita, Oiwa goes for the cover and gets 2. He dumps Narita like a sack of spuds over the top rope, ELP sends Oiwa out too, but Cobb is waiting. Tour of the Islands is countered though. ELP has Cobb with wrist control, jumps to the ropes and does the rope walk, but Cobb smacks him and sends him flying to the floor to take out Narita and Oiwa below. Cobb is feeling the Tokyo Dome and takes a run up…NO HANDS TOPE CON HILO you mad son of a bitch! Back in the ring, Hammer and Sickle connects, followed by the moonsault for 2. Dropkick from Oiwa, gutwrench suplex on Cobb, ELP breaks up the cover with a dropkick.

ELP up top, rising headbutt from Oiwa meets him. Cobb is there to get Oiwa in a powerbomb position…Oiwa grabs hold of ELP though and we get a modified Tower of Doom spot. Narita on the top, Hell’s Guillotine connects, 1, 2, no. Narita scrambles for covers on everyone but just gets 2 so he wipes out the ref. And of course Narita pulls out the push-up bar. Jado takes it off him though, thank God. Sudden Death from ELP, Oiwa targets both ELP and Cobb. Dropkick from Cobb, Sudden Death again, ELP leaps into the arms of Cobb, F5000! 1, 2, Oiwa breaks it up. Oiwa with a deadlift on Cobb but Cobb breaks out of it. Lariat from Oiwa, DOCTOR BOMB BY OIWA ON COBB! 1, 2, Narita pulls out the ref. Push-up bar shot by Narita, goes for one on Cobb but Cobb tosses him away and breaks the push-up bar in half. Low blow by Narita, gets caught in a Tour of the Islands though! 1, 2, ELP with a swanton! THUNDERKISS 86 CONNECTS! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and NEW NJPW World TV Champion: El Phantasmo

Time: 9:58

Rating: ***1/4 – The Narita spots are SUCH a chore, but this brought the spectacle, especially with Cobb being a crazy bastard, and ELP bumping all over the place. Oiwa looked particularly good too, getting a fair bit of shine and looking like a big boy up against Cobb. Good stuff whenever the focus wasn’t on Narita.