Join 411’s Live WWE Fastlane Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Fastlane 2023 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Indianapolis, Indiana. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. Next up is a video package for the LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits followed by a video package for the Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. We head to a video package for John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline before the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso is up first.