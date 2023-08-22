Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT Heatwave coverage right here on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas as always, and tonight NXT presents its latest special episode. Tonight's show will see Carmelo Hayes defend the NXT Championship against Wes Lee while Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria team up to face "Dirty" Dom & Rhea Ripley in mixed tag team action. Nathan Frazer and Noam Dar will finally settle their differences over who the NXT Heritage Cup champion is, Trick Williams will face Ilja Dragunov, Ivy Nile and Ava face off, and Von Wagner tries to take down Baron Corbin. It's a big show and one that promises to offer a lot of good wrestling, so hopefully it should be fun.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We start of with a vignette where Stacks calls Tony D’Angelo and says there’s a situation they need to handle. Tony says he already has too much heat, so Stacks jumps into a pool and splashes him. Tony then has The Family go after him. They’re then floating in the pool as they preview the mixed tag match, Ilja and Dragunov vs. Trick Williams.

Big Ang and her girls show up and Stacks and Tony invite them in to party. One of the girls asks Big Ang who she has in the main event and she says Wes Lee. Tony says the streets are saying there’s a lot of money coming in on both guys and Stacks thinks Lee’s going to score big. Tony says summer is coming to an end and holds a toast for Heatwave.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and it’s time for Ilja vs. Trick!

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Ilja with a kick right at the bell! He chops Trick and puts him in the corner for some shots, then brings him to another corner for a chop. Third corner but Trick is fighting his way out! Bodyslam, Ilja floats over and locks in a waistlock. Trick elbows out but gets kicked right in the head.

Ilja with a waistlock and a shot to the back of the head. He lays into Trick and hits a spinning back fist. Kick to the head, then a chop in the corner. Center of the ring for another chop and kick to the head. He goes for one more, Trick grabs the foot and gets up — they’re trading blows and Ilja goes down. Ilja turns a whip around for a chop, but Trick with a dropkick. Whip ingo the ropes, Ilja spins through but Trick picks him up for an uppercut.

They’re out of the ring now and Ilja kicks Trick, then hits a German to the mats. Trick thrown back in, Ilja follows and we’re on PIP break.

We’re back as Trick is in the corner and Ilja approaches for some rapid-fire chops. He picks Trick up, but Trick chops him and eats some more rapid chops — but Trick grabs his hand! Trick with elbows, they start trading shots and Ilja with an enzuigiri — but Trick with one of his own! Both men on the mat now, looking dazed.

Trick and Ilja back to their feet and Trick takes over with shots to the head. Big uppercut knocks Dragunov down, and Trick with kicks to the head now. But Ilja says he wants more! Trick goes for a suplex but Ilja blocks it for body shots, a trip but Trick kicks him off. Irish whip, Trick with an lifting drop. BIG KNEE! Cover but Ilja kicks out at two-plus.

Trick grabs Dragunov’s hand and pulls him up, but Ilja with a DDT and another, cover gets two. Ilja puts Williams in the corner and puts him on top, shot to the face and he climbs up. Superplex attempt but Trick is fighting out of it. Ilja with elbows — but Trick with a uranage off the top! Cover gets two and 9/10ths!

Trick is up now and lying in wait, Ilja up and Trick with the spinning roundhouse — but Ilja catches it and plants Trick! He picks Trick up — powerbomb and a fist to the head! Cover gets a nearfall and Ilja is shocked.

Trick slaps Ilja and gets kicked in the head. Ilja pulls him to the corner and climbs up to the second rope — leap for a shot to the head for three.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (12:48)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match to kick off the show. It was unlikely that Trick was going to win here, but this made him look fantastic in that he kept competitive with Dragunov. This was a hard-hitting match that had very few slips to it, and it was a lot of fun.

After the match, Trick gets to his knees. Ilja stands next to him and looks over, nodding in approval.

* Tyler Bate is doing some tai chi backstage as Nathan Frazer walks in. Bate says Dabba-Kato hurt him last week and this is him dealing with it. He says it was brutal but tonight’s about him defending the Heritage Cup. Frazer says he could use a second to have him back. Bate says he’s got him and Frazer says he knows he owes Bate two favors, so he’ll give him first shot at the Cup after tonight. Bate says it’s time to deal with the Meta-Four frauds.

* Rhea Ripley and Dominik are backstage. Rhea asks what they’re doing tonight, and Dom says “punish.” Mustafa Ali comes in and Rhea asks what he’s doing in here. Ali says he’s wishing them luck tonight and says break a leg — especially Dominik. He wants Dom to break his leg into a million pieces so he can be out of NXT. Dom says he doesn’t care about NXT, just Mami. Rhea tells Ali he has 10 seconds to get out before they give him a preview of what’s happening to Lyra and Dragon Lee tonight. Ali gives a last bit of snark, saying they’re used to 10 seconds, and leaves.

Ivy Nile vs. Ava

Ava and Ivy circle to start and Schism distracts Ivy, letting Ava attack from behind. She throws Ivy into the corner and then bodyslams her twice. Ava throws Ivy into the corner and hits an avalanche. Elbow to the head, then a backbreaker — where she drops Ivy — and covers for one.

Whip into the corner, Ava charges but Ivy dodges. Ivy with fists and kicks. She gets an Irish whip reversed, Ava with a scorpion kick for two. Ivy crawls to the ropes and is choked against it. Ava snaps Ivy back, then picks her up — but Ivy slips off the back for a dragon sleeper and Ava taps.

Winner: Ivy Nile (2:13)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: What we got wasn’t great from Ava, to say the least.

* Schism surrounds the ring and Ivy starts to fight them off. She grabs Ava but Schism members pull her out of the ring and carry her away.

* Wes is on the phone as Ilja comes in in pain. Wes asks if he’s good, and he says he’s good because Trick is no longer an issue. And he will find his destiny as NXT Champion. Wes says he realizes there’s an NXT Title match tonight, right? He says he wasn’t destined for anythying but he made his own destiny. He’s beating Hayes tonight and knows he’ll have to deal with Ilja, but he looks forward to it — as NXT Champion.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Nathan Frazer vs. Noam Dar

Round One

Frazer and Dar trade a few reversals until Dar gets a wristlock. He snaps Frazer’s arm down, but Frazer reverses it and does the same. They jockey for position, Dar shoves Frazer off and they talk some trash, then go into a test of strength — but Dar backs out and puts Frazer on the mat.

He works over Frazer’s arm and gets a cover for two. Back up and Fazer locks in a headlock, taking Dar down. Dar back to his feet but Frazer has the headlock on — shot into the ropes and they collide in the center. Dar with a shin kick but Frazer reverses a headlock. They go into the ropes, dodges each other, cover but Far goes for a submission. Frazer escapes, they dodge each other and Dar slaps Frazer — which leads to Frazer beating on Dar. Round ends as we go to PIP break.

Round Two (0 – 0)

We’re back and during the commercial break, Noam Dar got a fall thanks to Dabba-Kato attacking Bate and Dar getting a sneak roll-up.

Round Three (1 – 0)

Frazer escapes a charge in the corner and catches Dar, rolling him into an STF but Dar gets to the ropes. Frazer charges at Dar bvut gets put on the apron. He springboards but gets kicked and lands face-first on the ropes. Dar pulls him through the ropes and drops him into a kick to the face, cover gets two.

Dar with a kick to the head, then picks him up for a Euro uppercut. Dar lays in a first to the head, then snapmares him down and stomps on his hands. He picks Frazer up and he fights back, he goes for a kick but Dar whips him over into an anklelock. Frazer flips Dar to the outside and dives onto him. Back in the ring, springboard inverted DDT, standing SSP and cover for a nearfall. Dar escapes to the outside and then hits a cheap shot after the bell.

Round Four (1 – 0)

Frazer dodges a kick and comes off the ropes for a kick to the head, cover for two. Frazer with a chop in the corner, he gets sent into the other corner and goes up and over, powerslam and cover for two. Frazer on top, Pheonix Splash, Dar dodges and he rolls through. Takedown and cover for two, Dar hits a big shot and gets his own two-fall.

Dar up now and he sets Frazer’s leg on the ropes before climbing — but Frazer is up! He hits a superplex and the Final Cut for three! We’re back into a PIP break.

Round Five (1 – 1)

We’re back with less than 30 seconds as Frazer dives on Dar from the outside! He rolls Far in and Lash grabs him to prevent him from making the pinfall — and Frazer doesn’t get the pin in time.

Round Six (1 – 1)

Frazer and Dar meet in the center of the ring and trade shots. Dar takes over with kicks and elbows — but Frazer fires right back! Dar kicks Frazer’s knee out from under him and grabs him for kicks in the head. He charges in but Nathan dodges, Dar with a Superman punch and Frazer with an enzuigiri! Frazer gets his foot caught in the ropes, Dar kicks him, Frazer with a springboard invterted DDT but Dar rolls through for an anklelock!

Frazer manages to kick his way free and hits a big kick to the head. He goes up top, Dar tries to punch him off but gets knocked back. Mensah gets involved but gets knocked down, Pheonix Splash — Dar moves! Dar wipes out Frazer and gets the pin!

Winner: Noam Dar (Round 6)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Stellar match as we might expect, hurt only by the two PIP breaks. But even that aside, we had two great performers delivering top-notch stuff. Dar winning restores his confidence, and Frazer was quite protected by the loss.

* Ava says thanks to the bravery of her two followers she’s still save under the Schism’s tree. She says Ivy tried to end her career and she knows where to find her, so come get her.

* Tiffany Stratton is here! SHe says the summer of Tiff-Tiff is coming to an end, and it’s been a hot one. It started at Battleground where she won the Women’s Champion before retaining her title against Thea Hail at Gold Rush and GAB. And with summer coming to an end, the Fall of Tiff-Tiff is approaching, so she’s going to make this much better. But how could that be? She’s basically a perfect champion. And perfection scares some people but when you’re here perfection comes easy.

She says the title isn’t going anywhere and she’s going to go down as the best NXT Women’s Champion of all time — better than Bayley, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She’s going to remain at the Tiffy-Top.

Here comes Gigi Dolin, who says while she’s at the Tiffy-Top, do us all a favor and shut the hell up. She gets the summer of Tiffany, but she’s dying to see the Fall of Tiffany and her fall of being NXT Women’s Champion. She says she’s Tiff’s next challenger, and Tiff says she’s officially shooting it down. She says Gigi doesn’t deserve an opportunity against her, and she says the last time Tiffany defended the title her, she tapped out.

That brings out Kiana, who says Gigi doesn’t deserve a title chance. Her win-loss record is as bad as her chances of beating Tiffany. Kiana says Gigi doesn’t deserve a shot but she does. Tiffany says that’s rude, but Blair Davvenport comes out and says they can argue about who has what, but she doesn’t care about that. It’s been a cruel summer for the women courtesy of Blair Davenport. She says she deserves the shot.

Gigi says to lay claim to the division, Blair has to go through the division. No one has forgotten Blair’s trip to the convenience store and seeing Blair’s face ping-pong off the frozen food door is priceless. Blair says Gigi doesn’t want to mess with her, as she’ll pound her face until her brother doesn’t recognize her.

Tiffany says she’s going to leave no because this is getting out of control — and here comes Roxy! She’s surprised Blair is running her mouth when she put Blair through a table and chairs at GAB. She says she has somethign to tell Tiff — and nails her! It turns into a brawl.

* Drew is running drills with Dempsey and Kemp when Myles Borne walks in. Drew asks if he’s tired and he says no. Drew says good, because we don’t get tired here. Dempsey comes up behind Borne and chokes him out.

* Ava is back and she says with every passing second it’s proven that Ivy is a coward. Ivy shows up and Ava tells the boys to get her. They unmask and it’s The Creeds. Ava gets grabbed and Julius says if they want to see Ava again, they’ll compete in a match where they’re reinstated if they win — and it’s a cage match.

* The Meta-Four is celebrating backstage and Jakara says Frazer’s phony reign is over. A woman walks up saying the Heritage Cup committee is serving Dar. Ora reads it and it congratulates Dar for winning the title. He reads it and says there’s an eight-man international tournament taking place that will conclude at No Mercy. Dar celebrates that he doesn’t have to defend it until No Mercy and says they’re headed to California.