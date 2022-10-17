Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone! Sorry bout the mix ups! I have no idea why my Mac chooses to update every Monday, but it’s gotta be the Devil, I’m sure.

We start with Lashley, mid sentence, in the middle of the ring, calling Lashley out immediately

And Lesnar is here to answer the call! Cowboy Brock tips his hat to the crowd as he walks down the ramp, and Lashley is over the waiting game.

He leaves the ring, and goes to attack, but Lesnar sends him into the post. He lifts Lashley and looks to F5 him but Lashley lands in his feet and sends Brock into the post, then hits a huge spear to Brock into the barricade!

We got security and some lower level stars running out to stop Lashley and hold him back. Lashley breaks through them and runs to spear Brock onto the announce table. Lashley on the attack again, but refs and goons are back to try to hold him back, only for him to hit a spine buster to Brock onto the table!

Huge support from the crowd for Lashley

We come back to RAW live and AJ and his brothers in arms are here to give us some Too Sweet. The OC is in action…next

Considering I was not a big fan of Gallows and Andersons’ last foray in the WWE, I’m hoping for the best here.



Match 1: The Alpha Academy vs The OC

Lockup from Gable and Anderson! Gable works the left arm, Anderson reverses. Gable rolls out of it into a side headlock takedown. To the ropes. Tackle from Gable. He runs the tops. Hip toss from Anderson. Chop. Whip to Gable and a back elbow sends him down to the mat hard. Tag to Gallows. Tag to Otis. They try and do the big man v big man bit. Crowd ain’t interested. Right hands to Otis! Knee from Otis. He clubs the back and misses a splash in the corner. Gallows with a back elbow. Rights. Lefts. Uppercut. Ohhh Otis with a back elbow! He tries to swipe at Anderson, but there’s Gallows with a Big Boot! Tag to Anderson. Running uppercut. Gable with a surprise knee and Otis hits a clothesline, sending Anderson outside. Gable with a knee to the back on the outside!

We are BACK and Otis misses a big splash off the top rope to Anderson. Anderson slow to stand, tags in gallows. Tag to Gallows. He runs in with a pump handle, tag to Anderson, they try for a Magic Killer. Otis in to stop the move! he sends Gallows outside while Gable hits a Northern Lights with a bridge! Pin for 1..2..N!O!! Gallows sends Otis into the ring steps as Gable heads to the top for a moonsault,

Anderson with the foot up, Gable lands on his feet, picks the ankle, Anderson reverses, huge spine buster. Magic Killer! Cover! 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: The OC

Well, they got time, they looked good, they seem happy to be there. I’ll give it to em for now.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:40

Finn and Co come out to challenge The OC to a match. He is the one who created this little club, so he can end them. He wants them at The Crown Jewel.

AJ says they accept first of all, and second, they can’t understand why everyone does this. This is RAW. AJ wants them now. Dom tells him to shut his mouth, unless he’s like his dad running to another brand.

AJ calls him coo, bad, as long as he is standing next to Judgment Day. Dom is a piece of trash. Turning his back on his own father? He’s a little punk, so how bout AJ vs Dom tonight.

Rhea says Dom will rip him limb from limb. Cuz he’s a man.

AJ tells him to come down, then, and let’s see what he’s got. Dom says he aint ready right now. But when he is ready, he’s going to mop the floor with AJ. Give him about an hour or so. AJ tells him to drink some water, and he’s going to do something his father should have done and beat the piss out of Dom.

AFTER A BREAK, Seth Rollins is here to grace us with his patriotic presence.

He is wearing gold and wearing crushed velvet red, like a real man.

Seth says this is for all the haters and doubters. They can all kiss his big beautiful red behind.

For those fine folks that have always believed in him, though, go on ahead and sing his song…

And sing, they do.

Seth says he will be wiping the mat with Matt Riddle’s face, and in doing so, he will be clearing up a miscommunication at Extreme Rules. He says him tapping out at Extreme Rules was a strategic move, because he needed to be in the best of health only two days later. He tapped out for us, so that he could become OUR US Champion.

Mustafa is here to interrupt, and he tells Seth congrats, first of all, then wonders when the shoutout to Brock was going to happen. Ali then says that the former US Champion, Lashley, promised Ali was next in line for a shot at the title. He wants to fight Seth for the title.

Seth laughs this off, annoyingly, and asks Ali a question – does Seth look like Bobby Lashley? Sorry, pal, Ali’s gotta get in line. Seth is focused on Riddle tonight. Ali has two options – stay out here and party with all of us, or get out of Seth’s ring, because he doesn’t belong in the ring with Seth.

Ali takes the sunglasses off of Seth, and tosses them aside, literally throwing shade. Ali says it will not go down like that. He wants a fight.

Seth stops him, tells him he appreciates what Ali is trying to do. Seth actually likes him. Ali is one of the best performers in WWE but he’s also an even better human being. Seth sees what Ali does in the back, helping the young guys out. He’s a great friend, a great father

AND BOOM! Seth punches Ali in the face. Lol. He tosses Ali out of the ring with a smile. Seth puts his title over his shoulder, says the problem is now soled, and starts his trek to the back. BUT HERE IS ALI!!! He attacks!! Seth grabs him, sends him face first into the post! Seth grabs the title and walks back towards the ramp.