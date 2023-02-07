Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello Happy People! Let’s get this show on the road!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

On this day…EDGE comes running ooout like a bat out of hell. He’s not alone, because his missus is with him! He gives her a little smack on the butt, and Beth Phoenix gives him a playful “watch out, now.” Corey Graves calls them The Grit Couple, and I just…no.

We are taken back to Extreme Rules when Judgment Day attempted to destroy Beth in front of Edge in order to make him quit, complete with a brutal Conchairto.

Edge tells Orlando that it is so damned good to be back. Edge says he is here for one reason. The Judgment Day is his faut. The idea was to try and elevate talent he thought deserved it, and it worked. All of them are in a better place now than they were a year ago. Finn is operating on a level he’s never been on. Priest is a workhorse that can come out weekly against the very best. Rhea Ripley…went from #1 and outlasted everyone and is now going to Mania against Charlotte Flair. And Dom is there, too.

He knew what would happened in that I Quit match, and he is not used to feeling helpless. He congratulates Judgment Day then gives them a golf clap. He is a cruel bastard that will sink to any level to get his pound of flesh.

Beth wants to cut to the chase; if they’ve got the stones – Ripley and Balor – she and Edge are here to finish this…

Oh, but here comes The Judgment Day sans Ripley. Finn Balor notices a pattern – Edge returns to the ring only for them to beat him down again and again. It might be time for Edge to quit. Dominik Mysterio says word on the street travels fast, so they must have heard that since they’ve ben gone, Dom has served hard time. They better run before he does something to them that he learned on the inside, just like he did to his dead beat dad. Damien Priest tells Edge he hates him. He will go into the Chamber, be the US Champion. Dom says Rhea is busy promoting Mania, but she wishes Rhea was here.

Edge tells Dom to shut up, then says that they all confuse him. They don’t know what they want. Priest didn’t want a leader, yet he’s following Balor. Priest is better than that. The difference between them and Edge/Beth is that they have each other’s back, but JD, they cant trust each other. Edge cannot wait till Rey snaps and 619s Dom’s teeth into his throat.

Beth says Rhea is not here tonight because last week, she speared her soul out of her body. Beth says she dindt come here to talk; she came here to beat Rhea Ripley’s ass. Since she is not here, how about Edge and Beth vs Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

Dom speaks for Rhea, says she is in. Finn is in. They accept, assuming Beth and Edge make it.

Finn, Priest, and Dom circle (triangle?) the ring. They hop to the apron. Edge removes his jacket. Finn enters first, Edge attacks, Beth chases Dom out of the ring, and The Street Profits music hits. It’s Angelo Dawkins who has a match with Priest some time tonight. He attacks Priest.

Montez Ford sneaks down the ramp and chaes Dom into the ring, where Beth is waiting to hit him with a Glam Slam.