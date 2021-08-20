Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, tonight is the go home show for WWE Summerslam. Summerslam will be coming our way tomorrow in a rare Saturday PPV for the WWE, and this is the last shot they have at convincing you to spend money on it. John Cena and Roman Reigns will trade barbs again, an Uso will wrestle a Mysterio (Rey and Jey in this instance), Edge will be back, Big E will have to try and get his Money in the Bank briefcase back from “bum ass” Baron Corbin, and I’m sure there will be some interaction between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title last week, so we’ll see if he can help breathe some life into that relatively limp belt. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to it.

We’re in Phoenix, Arizona tonight. Here’s Edge to get us going, meaning Roman and Cena will be our closing segment. We get a video recap of Rollins’ promo from last week. When we come back to live Edge is sitting in darkness on a chair in the middle of the ring. Edge addresses Rollins, he heard what Rollins said last week and that’s been sitting with him. He can remember 2014 when Rollins almost stomped him onto the briefcase, and he was worried about his life, his wife, and his kids. Last week all of those same things were threatened, now he knows what the Curb Stomp can do to him because of his neck injures and it will probably end his career if he hits it, and it might effect his ability to be a father. And he knows that’s the thing you have to do against him, trying to play mind games, but Edge knows Rollins isn’t playing games, he means what he said. Edge says Rollins is an all time talent, but he’s pushed Edge into a dark place, a place he doesn’t like to go because getting out of it is so hard. And because, he kind of likes it there. Edge goes into the Kubrick pose, and says he’s found the place in his heart where his blood runs black, and he sees clearly on this day. At Summerslam he doesn’t have to beat Rollins, he has to break him. He has to humble him. And Rollins, at Summerslam, he’s going to burn you down. Edge’s acting and delivery are excellent as always, sadly most of this build has been telling not showing, but again Edge’s delivery here was exceptional.

Rey and Dominik talk at gorilla, Rey wants to take things one match at a time while Dominik is getting a tough big for his britches. They head out for our first match, which will be up after this break.

When we come back the Usos are heading to the ring.

Match #1: Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik vs. Jey Uso w/ Jimmy

Some early rope running, Jey over powers Rey and sends him out of the ring. Rey takes his time getting back in, then they hit the ropes again this time Rey hits a hurricanrana. A 10 punch in the corner from Rey, as Dunn’s cuts almost give me a seizure, then Jey floors Rey with a right hand. Jey grabs a chin lock, Rey fights up, lands a back elbow then some rights from an Electric Chair position before he dumps Jey to the floor. Rey with an Asai moonsault to both Usos as we head to break.

We come back to Jey working a headlock. Rey fights back up and hits an enziguri. Samoan drop from Jey gets a 2 count. Rey on the top rope, he and Jey trade blows then Jey heads up with him and gets him on his shoulders, but Rey fights out with a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Back on the feet both men land strikes, but Rey hits a second rope crossbody for a 2 count. Jey avoids an up and over move from the corner, then hits a back suplex into a neckbreaker for a near fall. Rey fights off the apron, then hits a seated senton from the top rope then a tilt a whirl DDT for a close near fall. Rey sets Jey for the 619 but Jey avoids it then gets a sunset flip but Dominik tries to assist the cover but is caught by the ref. The ref ejects Dominik, and the Usos both jump Rey and Dominik. Back in the ring Jey hits an Uso Splash to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso won

Rating: 3 stars

Jey and Rey have some serious chemistry, sadly the ending was a touch flat and is trying to further the inevitable heel turn for Dominik because that’s what every son of a face wrestler winds up doing.

We get a recap of Corbin stealing the briefcase from Big E last week. Here’s Corbin, still without music and looking slightly deranged as he hugs the briefcase coming to the ring. He’ll wrestle Kevin Owens after the break. Not even Big E? You know, the man who’s property he stole. I guess that would just make too much sense.

Corbin is hugging the briefcase in the ring as we come back, and here’s Owens for the match.

Match #2: Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

Owens lays in strikes right away, then hits a senton. More strikes from Owens, Corbin lands a shot to the throat and his run around clothesline for a 1 count. Some body shots from Corbin in the corner. Owens sends Corbin to the apron then super kicks him to the floor and hits a Swanton bomb off the apron onto Corbin. Back in the ring Owens heads up top, but Corbin rolls away to the apron. Corbin snaps Owens over the top rope, wants a chokeslam but Owens counters, Corbin then avoids a Stunner. Here’s Big E and his music, Big E looks pissed as he heads down. Corbin runs for the briefcase but Big E attacks him causing the Disqualification.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Baron Corbin won via Disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

Was heading in a decent direction but this was more angle than match.

Corbin posts Big E and grabs the briefcase then runs away, McAfee with the call of the night “There’s a 6’6 trash bag running through the crowd with something he does not own”.

In the back Kayla interviews Bianca Belair. We get a recap of last week when Banks brought out Carmella and Zelina Vega as her new flunkies and beat down Belair to close the show. Belair tries to look mad, then tells Kayla not to even mention Sasha Banks’ name. All Belair can think about is what she’s going to do at Summerslam to that petty, jealous, insecure little brat. Tonight she’s going to take out Carmella and Vega by herself. Kayla asks if competing twice before Summerslam is a good idea, Belair says she’s not in a rational state of mind and it is what it is. That’s some Shyamalan quality dialogue right there.

Back to the ring, and here’s Shotzi and Nox on the tank. They’ve got a championship contender’s match after the break.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Tamina and Natalya vs. Shotzi and Nox

Tamina with some cheap shots to start, Shotzi then eats a back elbow. Natalya tags in and they’re working to keep Shotzi isolated. Nox is still down on the floor as Natalya lays in strikes. Shotzi fights back up out of a head lock, but is slammed down by the hair. Suplex from Natalya for a near fall. Natalya back to the chin lock, Shotzi is able to fight back with a swinging neckbreaker. Shotzi knees Tamina off the apron as Nox comes around and takes her out with a cross body then Shotzi counters a Sharpshooter attempt with a school boy roll up to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shotzi and Nox won

Rating: 1.5 stars

More angle than anything else, setting up a future title shot for Nox and Shotzi.

A recap of Edge’s earlier promo, and Rollins hangs out in the back because he’ll get a promo of his own after this break.

Match #4:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: