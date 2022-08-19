Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s another Friday night and here we are again. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be back on TV when he goes face to face with Drew McIntyre. The title match between those two is coming up soon at Clash at the Castle and the promotion is starting to heat up for it. But there’s a dark cloud over the main event scene, two seeks ago Karrion Kross returned with Scarlett in tow and has made his intentions clear, he’s coming for the title. The Usos are still around, messing with Drew pretty regularly, and will no doubt continue that tradition tonight. Elsewhere the Viking Raiders will hold a Viking Funeral for the New Day, the women’s tag team title tournament continues when NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoe Stark battle Natalya and Sonya Deville. Last week the rehab of the Intercontinental title began with Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther having a really good TV match for the belt, one now has to wonder if Gunther will move on or if Nakamura continues his pursuit of the champion. Happy Corbin and Ricochet might continue their feud tonight, Sami Zayn’s time as an honorary goon to the Usos might be coming to an end if he can’t step things up, and there’s still Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan’s feud to build. Plus we might still be in surprise return territory as Triple H continues to flex his creative influence, so let’s see what’s in store for us tonight.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee reminisce about this being the 1200th episode of Smackdown, McAfee even name dropping Jim Cornette as part of the commentary team on that first episode.

Ronda Rousey interrupts this by walking by commentary then climbing into the ring with a mic. Ronda gets a mixed reaction, and talks about more than paying off her fine last week and demands to be reinstated. She calls out Adam Pearce to do the honors, it takes a while before Pearce does show up with security, he can’t just lift her suspension because that kind of decision is above his paygrade. Pearce understands her frustrations and respectfully asks her to peacefully leave the ring. Ronda says she chose to leave peacefully last week, tonight Pearce is tempting her to choose violence. Pearce sends security goons to the ring, the local jobbers then get tossed around by Ronda and one of them gets locked in an armbar as Pearce calls for reinforcements. Ronda gets out of the ring as a couple of “police officers” who look more than a little familiar show up and Ronda agrees to be cuffed and escorted out of the arena. Ronda constantly jumping the barricade is interesting, it’s getting some positive reactions for her. In the back Ronda is walked to a cop car, and tells Pearce “nice haircut” before they head out. As they’re driving out the Tribal Chief is arriving. Roman Reigns is in fact here, no sign of Heyman or the Usos yet as we head to break.

