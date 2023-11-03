Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, this is it, the go home episode of WWE Smackdown for Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. As a reminder the in ring portion of this was taped last week so spoilers are available if you’re interested. Tonight we’re getting a confrontation between LA Knight and Roman Reigns ahead of their title match tomorrow, plus Solo Sikoa and John Cena have a match that continues to be built up. Pretty Deadly and the Brawling Brutes will end their little feud, Bianca Belair will take on Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Shotzi will take on the women’s tag team champions in non-title action so you know the camps aren’t winning, and Kevin Owens has been picking a fight with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller so that’ll get some extension this week. The second half of these go home shows frequently has a ton of filler video packages and whatnot, so let’s see how this one plays out. Anyway, let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: