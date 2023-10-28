– WWE taped another edition of SmackDown last night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin following the live broadcast on FS1. Spoiler results from last night’s WWE SmackDown TV taping for next week are now available, via X user Coyne and F4WOnline.com:

* Kevin Owens beat Austin Theory using the Stunner. Grayson Waller was on commentary during the matchup.

* Shotzi and Charlotte Flair beat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a non-title match.

* Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman cut a promo in the ring to build up Sikoa’s match with John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. Cena then came out and had words with Sikoa before laying him out.

* Donnybrook Match: Pretty Deadly beat The Brawling Brutes.

* LA Knight came out to discuss his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Reigns then came out during the promo segment. Referees separated the two before it got physical.

* Bianca Belair beat Bayley in a singles match. Post-match, Belair put Bayley through the ringside announce table.

* The report notes that a weigh-in featuring Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul was also advertised for next week’s show, but it wasn’t taped for the live crowd.

This episode will air on FOX on November 3 before that weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.