– According to a report by The Detroit News, it doesn’t appear that WWE is heading to the Motor City for WrestleMania 43 in 2027. Detroit radio reports previously said that the Detroit Sports Commission is actively preparing a bid to host WrestleMania 43. It would mark the 20th anniversary of WrestleMania 23 at Ford Field, and the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania 3 at the old Pontiac Silverdome.

However, the Detroit Sports Commision issued a statement to The Detroit News today indicating that this wasn’t the case. It denied that the DSC is preparing a bid to host WrestleMania 43 in the state. It reads:

“Contrary to recent speculation, the DSC is not currently in the process of preparing a bid to host WrestleMania in 2027. However, we remain enthusiastic about the prospect of hosting future major WWE events. “The Detroit Sports Commission values its strong relationship with WWE and is proud to have hosted some of their premier events across the Metro Detroit region. The DSC consistently evaluates opportunities and actively pursues bids for potential future events, leveraging our longstanding relationships with national governing bodies, sanctioning bodies, and event owners. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with WWE and welcoming more thrilling events to our vibrant city in the years to come.”

The DSC previously negotiated to hold WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit in August 2023. The event a reported $8.5 million gate and an attendance of 59,194 people. At the time, it was WWE’s largest gate for any non-WrestleMania event ever.

As previously reported, WWE announced that WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 19-20, 2025.