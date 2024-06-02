wrestling / News

GCW Tournament of Survival 9 Results: John Wayne Murdoch Wins It All

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Tournament of Survival 9 -6-1-24 Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their GCW Tournament of Survival event tonight at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Yuki Ishikawa def. UltraMantis Black
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Hideyoshi Kamitani def. Big F’n Joe
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk def. Shunma Katsumata
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Slade
* Cole Radrick def. Marcus Mathers, Jordan Oliver, Alec Price
* TOS Semifinal – Made In Japan Deathmatch: Yuki Ishikawa def. Hideyoshi Kamitani
* TOS Semifinal – Contraptions of Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Brandon Kirk
* Abdullah the Butcher will be inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame. Matt Tremont cuts a promo for him.
* TOS Final: John Wayne Murdoch def. Yuki Ishikawa

