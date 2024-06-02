GCW Tournament of Survival 9 Results: John Wayne Murdoch Wins It All

Game Changer Wrestling held their GCW Tournament of Survival event tonight at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Yuki Ishikawa def. UltraMantis Black

* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Hideyoshi Kamitani def. Big F’n Joe

* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk def. Shunma Katsumata

* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Slade

* Cole Radrick def. Marcus Mathers, Jordan Oliver, Alec Price

* TOS Semifinal – Made In Japan Deathmatch: Yuki Ishikawa def. Hideyoshi Kamitani

* TOS Semifinal – Contraptions of Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Brandon Kirk

* Abdullah the Butcher will be inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame. Matt Tremont cuts a promo for him.

* TOS Final: John Wayne Murdoch def. Yuki Ishikawa

Second match at #GCWTOS9 holy shit was great pic.twitter.com/P19TcWDESi — Mister E (@misterespino) June 1, 2024

And the winner of the first semi finals match at #GCWTOS9 pic.twitter.com/HIKuAL28Rm — Mister E (@misterespino) June 1, 2024

MASKED SUPERSTAR SWINGING NECKBREAKER OFF THE SCAFFOLD THROUGH THE FLAMING TABLE!!! @TheDukeJWM #GCWToS9 pic.twitter.com/13EAiyrMTh — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 2, 2024