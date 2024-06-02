wrestling / News
GCW Tournament of Survival 9 Results: John Wayne Murdoch Wins It All
Game Changer Wrestling held their GCW Tournament of Survival event tonight at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Yuki Ishikawa def. UltraMantis Black
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Hideyoshi Kamitani def. Big F’n Joe
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk def. Shunma Katsumata
* TOS First Round – Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Slade
* Cole Radrick def. Marcus Mathers, Jordan Oliver, Alec Price
* TOS Semifinal – Made In Japan Deathmatch: Yuki Ishikawa def. Hideyoshi Kamitani
* TOS Semifinal – Contraptions of Deathmatch: John Wayne Murdoch def. Brandon Kirk
* Abdullah the Butcher will be inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame. Matt Tremont cuts a promo for him.
* TOS Final: John Wayne Murdoch def. Yuki Ishikawa
Second match at #GCWTOS9 holy shit was great pic.twitter.com/P19TcWDESi
— Mister E (@misterespino) June 1, 2024
The finals of #GCWTOS9 was great!!! pic.twitter.com/3iBTYQbqLj
— Mister E (@misterespino) June 2, 2024
And the winner of the first semi finals match at #GCWTOS9 pic.twitter.com/HIKuAL28Rm
— Mister E (@misterespino) June 1, 2024
MASKED SUPERSTAR SWINGING NECKBREAKER OFF THE SCAFFOLD THROUGH THE FLAMING TABLE!!! @TheDukeJWM #GCWToS9 pic.twitter.com/13EAiyrMTh
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 2, 2024
Swear each match steps it up at #GCWTOS9 pic.twitter.com/UJGj0fzHGE
— Mister E (@misterespino) June 1, 2024