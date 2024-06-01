Larry Zbyszko Reveals a Rib He Once Pulled on Andre the Giant

– During a recent chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko shared a story about the late Andre the Giant. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Larry Zbyszko on a stunt he pulled on Andre when Andre tried to pick him up for a post-match celebration: “So one show, Andre went to pick me up and do the same thing but when he picked me up I went, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa,’ and I fell off deliberately. And as I fell off his arm I could see Andre’s face going, ‘Oh,’ like he thought he dropped me and then when I’m laying there like pretending I was knocked out, Andre bent over saying, ‘Oh my god,’ but then I opened my eyes and started smiling and then he went, ‘You b*****d.’ So Andre knew I ribbed him.”

On how Andre the Giant paid him back: “All I had on was my underwear and I was walking by where the boys were in the room to go to the bathroom, and when I got there, Andre grabbed me, opened the door, and shoved me out in the hallway,” recalled Zbyszko. “And I tried to fight it but he grabbed me by the underwear and pulled it off and now he locks the door. And I can hear them all laughing in there and I’m standing there out in the hallway going, ‘Oh my god, I’m out in the hallway at the holiday naked, open up you b*****ds.’ They were laughing their butts off and no one was gonna go against what Andre did. But that was his revenge for me ribbing him.”