More Details on Natalya’s Contract Negotiations With WWE, When Talks Began
As previously reported, Natalya was offered a contract extension from WWE as her current deal is set to expire early next month. However, there’s been no word on whether or not she’s agreed to sign yet. PWInsider reports that several sources in WWE were surprised that the company waited so long to begin discussions. Talks began around 2-3 weeks ago, a little over a month before the end of the deal. WWE, meanwhile, feels they “have time” to make the deal happen.
One of the reasons Natalya might stay is that her husband TJ Wilson is a top producer for WWE and is regularly requested by top talent. He produced the cage match from Monday’s RAW. Some are curious what he will do if Natalya is not signed to a new deal.
