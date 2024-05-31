Becky Lynch Reportedly Taking Extended Hiatus From WWE

Becky Lynch’s WWE contract has been the subject of speculation for some time, as it’s rumored to be expiring this weekend. While the idea of Lynch going elsewhere may be tantalizing to some fans, that is likely not going to happen. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lynch is planning to take an extended period of time off. It was described as not a retirement but a “very extended absence.”

Dave Meltzer, who said he “would not expect” Lynch to go to AEW, speculated that a break for Lynch had been likely planned for after Wrestlemania. However, Rhea Ripley suffered an injury so Lynch worked a short program with Liv Morgan to build her up.