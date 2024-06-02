Booker T Says He Was Surprised By Liv Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Title Win

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Liv Morgan beating Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Title at King and Queen of the Ring and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Liv Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Title win: “Well I mean, [it was] unexpected. I didn’t see it coming, or anything like that. But one thing about Liv Morgan, she’s like a utility player. She’s always ready, she’s always putting herself in a position to go out and win. You could tell Liv Morgan believes in herself every time she comes out of that curtain. You could tell — you know, when she left and then came back, you could tell it was a different Liv Morgan as well. I spot those little bitty things, and Liv — one thing about it. In this business, sometimes you don’t win just because you’re the best worker or anything like that. Sometimes you win by attrition, all right? All the dominoes may fall, and you might be the only domino still left standing. I’m serious. And I say that because I’ve been in that position as a Liv Morgan, not being the one that was chosen to actually be the champion, but always seem to have found my way to have championship gold around my way, somehow, when not being the chosen one. That’s Liv Morgan. She’s not the chosen one, but she put herself in a position to be a champion by just pure hard work alone, that’s it. That’s it. The stuff she does behind the scenes is the reason why she’s there right now.”

On whether he ever felt like he was earmarked to be the guy: “No. I mean — well, let’s just say this. In the beginning, in the beginning. Just say for instance, when I won the Television Championship, the only reason I won it was because Rick Martel didn’t bring his boots and didn’t bring his gear. You feel me? So they said, ‘We gotta get the title off Disco Inferno tonight. We’ll end up putting it on Rick Martel in a few weeks. But we gonna put it on you tonight. You know, so I wasn’t chosen to be the champion on that night.

“Even when I won the world title. You know, a lot of people — well, it was perhaps one person in the room, Vince Russo, saying ‘Let’s pull the trigger.’ But a lot of people in the room were saying, ‘Yeah you know, I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re ready for that.’ So winning by attrition, I had somebody in my corner. I was good enough. But winning by attrition, sometimes guys get hurt. And you know, my name moved up the list. Just say for instance, when The Radicalz left WCW, my name moved up the list, you know what I mean? So, I knew that; I understood that. And sometimes that’s just the way it happens for certain people. And is it right? You know, come on. Is it fair? Come on. That’s not the way life works.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.