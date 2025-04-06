wrestling / News

Otis Says He’s Always Wanted To Work a Singles Program With Randy Orton

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton WWE Smackdown 3-21-25, Otis Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE Superstar Otis spoke about his singles aspirations and wanting to work a singles program with Randy Orton at some point. He said on the subject (via Fightful), “I’ve always wanted to get an angle with Randy in a singles. You get the two polar opposites. You got the good-looking, God-looking man Randy Orton vs. the blue-collar man Otis. Let’s get in the cage, brother.”

