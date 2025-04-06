wrestling / News
Scarlett, Kayden Carter, & Bianca Belair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
April 6, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Scarlett enjoying London, Bianca Belair taping a dip in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, Kayden Carter, Drew McIntyre spending time with his cat after getting real glass in his eye, B-Fab looking fabulous, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who had the BEST Instagram photos of the week? 📸https://t.co/VokeBf7S0F pic.twitter.com/uSu2m95h1A
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2025
