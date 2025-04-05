Updated Card For WrestleMania 41

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 41 following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the two-night show, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

Night One

* Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Undetermined

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

* World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. TBA

* Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi