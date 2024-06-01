– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash critiqued the work of The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) in AEW as part of the Bang Bang Gang. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on The Gunns turning away from the hard camera due to the crowd sizes of AEW: “It was Billy Gunn’s two kids and it looked like some guy that was playing a bootlegger from the [1930s] as their mouthpiece. It’s so hard for these guys to go out and work the hard camera, because there’s nobody there.”

On Jay White directing the Gunns to look at the hard camera: “That’s the difference between a pro and not a pro. Jay did a good job. … He kind of pulled the two Gunn kids to where they were at the ropes and they were looking at the hard camera.”