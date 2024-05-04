wrestling / News

Wrestlemania 41 Announced For Las Vegas

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 41 Image Credit: WWE

During today’s Kentucky Derby coverage, WWE announced that next year’s Wrestlemania will be held in Las Vegas. The event will be another two-night show as it happens on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 41, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading