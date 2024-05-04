wrestling / News
Wrestlemania 41 Announced For Las Vegas
During today’s Kentucky Derby coverage, WWE announced that next year’s Wrestlemania will be held in Las Vegas. The event will be another two-night show as it happens on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium.
BREAKING: #WrestleMania 41 is coming to @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas, LIVE on April 19th & 20th 2025! pic.twitter.com/fLAjUDTOfD
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now.
There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41…
Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/1ZKpEtq80W
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024
