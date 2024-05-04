Wrestlemania 41 Announced For Las Vegas

During today’s Kentucky Derby coverage, WWE announced that next year’s Wrestlemania will be held in Las Vegas. The event will be another two-night show as it happens on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium.

