Update on Sidney Akeem, Now Officially a Free Agent

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem, aka Scrypts and Reggie, was set to become a free agent after his WWE contract officially expires, and he’d be able to start accepting bookings on June 1. Fightful Select has an update on the former Scrypts now that he’s officially become a free agent.

Akeem’s exit from WWE was said to be amicable, and WWE not renewing his contract is something he reportedly saw coming. Additionally, Fightful notes that Akeem has already had talks with at least one televised wrestling company.