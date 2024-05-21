wrestling / News

Sidney Akeem Comments on the Next Chapter of His Career

May 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT SCRYPTS, Sidney Akeem Image Credit: WWE

– Following his recent WWE exit, former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem (aka Scrypts) discussed what’s next for his career in a post on his Instagram account.

He wrote in the caption, “When I tell you! This next chapter will be great and it will mean so much more to so many people. 🔥🙏🏿” You can view the video he shared below. Akeem will be a free agent after his non-compete period expires on June 1.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Scrypts, Sidney Akeem, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading