wrestling / News
Sidney Akeem Comments on the Next Chapter of His Career
May 21, 2024 | Posted by
– Following his recent WWE exit, former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem (aka Scrypts) discussed what’s next for his career in a post on his Instagram account.
He wrote in the caption, “When I tell you! This next chapter will be great and it will mean so much more to so many people. 🔥🙏🏿” You can view the video he shared below. Akeem will be a free agent after his non-compete period expires on June 1.
More Trending Stories
- Brian Gewirtz Hoping To ‘Run It Back’ Between Cody Rhodes and the Rock For Wrestlemania 41
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship
- The Undertaker Reflects On How WWE’s PG Era Benefited The Company
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character