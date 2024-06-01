Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Fightful Select reports that former WWE wrestler Mansoor was backstage at last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. It’s unknown if he was there to talk with anyone specifically or if he was just visiting. Mansoor, along with Mason Madden (Mace), were also present at TNA tapings in the past few months for talks.

Mansoor has been active on the independent scene and most recently went viral his appearance for Softground Wrestling. Mansoor and Madden have been helping raise funds for the Ugandan promotion.