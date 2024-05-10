More Details On WWE’s Decision To Let Drew Gulak’s Contract Expire

As previously reported, Drew Gulak is still technically in WWE after reports of his release, although the company is letting his contract expire. This followed accusations from Ronda Rousey that Gulak pulled at the drawstring of her pants backstage. At the time, it was reported that there was an investigation into the incident, and it was believed that Gulak’s public rebuttal didn’t do him any favors. It was also reported that Gulak had developed a reputation of being a bully backstage, often testing wrestlers. He was said to have been reprimanded by Shawn Michaels and NXT coaches for his behavior.

While previous reports said that the Rousey incident was not the factor behind Gulak leaving WWE, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with WWE sources who claimed it was indeed related. WWE investigated and it was inconclusive, but they still decided not to renew his contract.

The idea is that the Rousey story opened the door for other stories to come out about Gulak, and there may be more later on. The Rousey story became public right around the same time other issues with Gulak were coming to a head, and it was decided he was expendable.