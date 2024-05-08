wrestling / News
Gable Steveson’s Agent Comments On WWE Release, Says NFL Teams Have Reached Out
Gable Steveson’s agent has issued a statement on the WWE alumnus’ release from the company and gave an update on his future. Steveson was released by the company late last week, and his agent Dave Martin sent a statement to The MMA Hour after he was unable to appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict.
The statement, as read by Helwani, read (per Fightful):
“Gable Steveson is very grateful for the opportunities he had with WWE and would like to thank everybody in the organization who helped him get there. He would also like to thank the fans who supported him on his professional wrestling journey. Now, Gable is ready to resume competing against elite level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon.
“Multiple NFL teams have reached out to Gable Steveson. He has also been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henri Hooft and Robbie Lawler. There is no shortage of opportunities to compete.”
