Note On Why David Finlay Withdrew From New Japan Cup In March

As previously reported, David Finlay was forced to withdraw from the New Japan Cup, due to what was said to be an illness. He had to be hospitalized at the time. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Finlay missed the events due to swelling in his neck. The swelling was so bad that it compressed an artery, blocking blood flow to the brain. Finlay had issues with dizziness and spotty vision.

Finlay recently returned to action and defeated Nic Nemeth for the NJPW Global title.