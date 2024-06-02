wrestling / News

Mark Henry and Teddy Long Make Surprise Appearances at MLW Battle Riot

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Henry AEW Image Credit: AEW

MLW Battle Riot VI is happening right now and there have already been surprises during the broadcast. Former WWE stars Mark Henry and Teddy Long appeared as the ‘Bomaye Elders’ for the Ritual Match between Alex Kane and AJ Francis. Both sat in chairs by the throne, which went to the winner of the match.

Henry is currently a free agent after leaving AEW last week.

