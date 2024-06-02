Jey Uso Outsells Cody Rhodes Merchandise in Month of May 2024

– Since going singles and moving to the Raw roster, Jey Uso has become one of the most over babyfaces in the company, and it looks like that is boosting his merchandise sales as well. Wrestlenomics (via WrestlingInc.com) reports that Jey Uso is selling slightly more merchandise than reigning WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes for the month of May 2024.

According to the report, Uso’s black “Yeet” shirt was the top seller in the men’s apparel category not just for the month of May but the entire year so far in the category, outselling Cody Rhodes. However, Rhodes’ overall sales still topped Uso in the year-to-date category.

Based on a study of WWE merchandise sales, Jey Uso was selling slightly ahead of Cody Rhodes, and both were only behind recently returned WWE Superstar CM Punk. Punk’s return to the company reportedly generated some strong merchandise sales. Additionally, the top sellers behind Punk, Uso, and Rhodes were said to be Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.