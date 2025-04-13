Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner In A Royal Rumble Match

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful, Scott Steiner revealed that he once turned down a pitch to fight his brother Rick when the two were both in a Royal Rumble match. The only match they were in together was the 1994 version. Steiner was also asked about something Bruce Prichard previously said, in which he claimed he pitched Scott as the 1993 Royal Rumble winner.

He said: “I mean, I have heard that, especially with Bruce Prichard had said something like that on his podcast that I think about making me a world champion, but there was a thing where, in the Royal Rumble, they wanted us to go which against each other. At the time, one of the reasons why I got into wrestling was to wrestle with my brother, prove that we’re the best brothers, and wrestle the best tag teams in the world. So, I had no interest whatsoever to be a World Champion. The timing wasn’t right.”

Rick and Scott would eventually fight each other in WCW.