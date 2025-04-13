– Speaking to TMZ, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke about Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania IX, which is showcased in the new Peacock documentary, WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle. The documentary addresses Hogan’s infamous black eye that he sported during WrestleMania 9. The black eye grabbed a lot of attention, and during the documentary, major WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Bret Hart wondered how Hogan got it ahead of the event.

Many speculated that Hogan’s black eye was the result of a dispute with Randy Savage. Speaking to TMZ, Bret Hart slammed his former WWE colleague, Hulk Hogan, calling him a “liar,” no matter what he claims about the black eye. Hart said on Hogan. “Hulk Hogan’s always been such a liar.” He continued, “Whatever he tells you is probably not true. Macho Man, I’d go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that spoke the truth.”

Hart did go on to say that wrestlers showing up to an event with a black eye was not uncommon, and many wrestlers would stretch the truth regarding how they got the injury.

WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle is streaming now on Peacock. During the event, Bret Hart lost the WWE Championship to Yokozuna. Hulk Hogan then came out and quickly defeated Yokozuna, winning the WWE Championship again to close out the show.