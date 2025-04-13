Ted DiBiase Says Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow Main Eventing WrestleMania 11 Was a Mistake

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event over the WWE Title at WrestleMania 11. You can check out some highlights below:

On putting Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event over the WWE Title: “You know what? I think it was a mistake, I do. And that’s where I would disagree. You know, it’s kind of like — here you’re paying a guy. You’re paying him very well to come and be a part of what you’re doing. And obviously his name is so big in the NFL that — it’s almost like admitting that the NFL carries more weight than professional wrestling. And no, I would have put them next to last and let the main event be the championship match.”

On being upset about a position on the card: “The other thing that I understood is that back in the regional territory days, the thing is that you’d go into a territory. Now, suppose you’re one of the good guys, a babyface? In that case, you last a lot longer because the fans like you, and they see you. But if you’re a heel, that you’re — and especially if you’re a top deal, well you get away with a lot of crap as you beat underneath guys, and you know what I’m saying? But then once you get to that main event and then you have a first match with the guy that you have like, ‘Well this happened,’ and you come back in three or four different [matches] and then you have to blow off the cage match. Then you either win that and the babyface leaves, or you lose, and you leave the territory.

“But now that Vince McMahon has gone international now you got to keep feeding that babyface new guys. And so that’s why I did — and hey, the run that I had? But I think my run was longer than most as a top heel. I mean gosh, I can’t remember all the things I did. But yeah I didn’t step down to, — I was never in the opening match or the second or the third match. If I’m on the card, even though I’m not the main event, I’m the semi-main event. Or maybe one under that.”

