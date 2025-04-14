wrestling / News

Various News: Samantha Irvin Releases New Music Video, Latest UWN Championship Wrestling

April 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE alumna Samantha Irvin has released a new music video. The former WWE ring announcer released the video for “Shawty Wanna” over the weekend, and you can check it out below:

– The United Wrestling Network released the latest episode of UWN Championship Wrestling, described as follows:

Things are getting chaotic on “Championship Wrestling” in 2025! We kick off our 17th year on the air! See Stars from AEW, NJPW, WWEID alongside your United Wrestling Network favorites!

IN ACTION – Our first ever UWN Women’s World Champion will be crowned, AEW’s QT Marshall along with Aaron Solo, we’ll hear from United World Champion Danny Limelight, a new Heritage Champion will be crowned + MORE!

