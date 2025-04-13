– Fightful Select has some details on WrestleMania Week. According to the report, multiple talents who haven’t been on TV recently, or haven’t appeared on TV much, are being brought in to Las Vegas for media obligations this week.

– Also, Fightful reports that multiple WWE talents plan on attending the GCW Bloodsport XIII event, which will feature WWE Superstars Natalya, Karrion Kross, and Shayna Baszler in action. Superstars will attend the event to watch their co-workers compete. It’s scheduled for Thursday, April 17 at Palms in Las Vegas. It will stream live on TrillerTV.

– Fightful notes that multiple NXT Superstars have reportedly mentioned dreading the early call-time for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, as the event will be happening the same day as WrestleMania 41: Night 1 in the morning. The report says that NXT talents haven’t been given the call-time as of last week. The show is slated to air live on Peacock starting at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.