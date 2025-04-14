wrestling / News
MLW News: New Hammerstone & Battle Riot Shirts, Paul London Signing
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
MLW has released a new T-shirt for Alex Hammerstone, as well as one for Battle Riot VII. The new Hammerstone shirt is available at MLW’s Pro Wrestling Tees shop here, with the Battle Riot shirt here.
Hammerstone made his return to MLW at Battle Riot following his TNA exit.
– Paul London will be doing a signing at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum in Boulder City, Nevada on Saturday. You can see the details below:
