Backstage Note on The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green’s Count-Out Loss to Zelina Vega

April 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful Select reports that WWE is internally listing as Alba Fyre and Piper Niven officially as “The Secret Hervice.”

As previously reported, it’s believed Chelsea Green’s count-out loss to Zelina Vega on last Friday’s SmackDown is believed to be the result of a miscommunication, and Chelsea Green not hearing the referee’s ten count. This led to the referee calling for the ball and calling for an improvised finish to the match. Fightful reports that the match was originally scheduled to run a few minutes longer.

