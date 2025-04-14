Gunther Says Facing Sheamus Is ‘One Of The More Painful Experiences’ On WWE Roster

Gunther has enjoyed his matches with Sheamus, even if wrestling him is one of the most painful experiences in WWE. The World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with NBC Sports and was asked about whether soccer alums Robbie Mustoe and Gary Neville, both of whom have been put in wrestling holds by the Celtic Warrior, could make it in wrestling.

“Oh, gosh. I don’t know if they need to, to be honest,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “I think they’re doing quite well. But at least you had a little taste of it, especially with Sheamus. He’s one of the more painful experiences in our roster, I would say.”

Gunther will defend his title agaiinst Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.