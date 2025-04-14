wrestling / News
Gunther Says Facing Sheamus Is ‘One Of The More Painful Experiences’ On WWE Roster
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
Gunther has enjoyed his matches with Sheamus, even if wrestling him is one of the most painful experiences in WWE. The World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with NBC Sports and was asked about whether soccer alums Robbie Mustoe and Gary Neville, both of whom have been put in wrestling holds by the Celtic Warrior, could make it in wrestling.
“Oh, gosh. I don’t know if they need to, to be honest,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “I think they’re doing quite well. But at least you had a little taste of it, especially with Sheamus. He’s one of the more painful experiences in our roster, I would say.”
Gunther will defend his title agaiinst Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green’s Count-Out Loss to Zelina Vega
- Ted DiBiase Says Lawrence Taylor vs. Bam Bam Bigelow Main Eventing WrestleMania 11 Was a Mistake
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now