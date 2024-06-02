MLW Battle Riot VI Results: Matt Riddle Wins Battle Riot Match, More

MLW held Battle Riot VI on Saturday night, with Matt Riddle winning the titular bout and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on YouTube from Atlanta, per Fightful:

* MLW World Featherweight Championshipship: Janai Kai (c) def. Delmi Exo

* Paul Walter Hauser cuts a promo during which Ernest Miller and Violent J appeared.

* Teddy Long and Mark Henry appeared and presided over the Ritual Combat match.

* Ritual Combat: Alex Kane def. AJ Francis

* Promo from Tom Lawlor.

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima def. Tom Lawlor

* Cesar Duran revealed that he is Salina de la Renta’s father.

* Battle Riot VI: Matt Riddle def. Mistico, Jimmy Yang, Star Jr, Rugido, Jesus Rodriguez, Okumura, Ikuro Kwon, Akira, Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, Bobby Fish, Bad Dude Tito, Adam Priest, Paul Walter Hauser, Slim J, Mads Krugger, Mr. Thomas, Minoru Suzuki, Brett Ryan Gosselin, CW Anderson, Scotty Riggs, Jake Crist, Violent J, Chris Danger, Ernest Miller, 1 Called Manders, Sami Callihan, The Masked Assassin, Alex Kane, Matthew Justice, Andrew Everett, Kim Chee, Timothy Thatcher, Dr. Cornwallus, Suge D, Rickey Shane Page, Shane Mercer, Arachnaman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.