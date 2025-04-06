Anthony Bowens Returns On AEW Dynasty Zero Hour, Defeats Max Caster

The Acclaimed collided on the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour show as Anthony Bowens returned to battle his old tag partner in Max Caster. Sunday’s pre-show saw Caster come out for another open challenge and take shots at Philadelphia before calling for someone to step up.

That someone proved to be Bowens, who came down to the ring with Billy Gunn to new ring music and gear. He defeated a shocked Caster in short order.

Bowens hadn’t been seen on AEW television since the Acclaimed broke up back in January. You can see the full pre-show livestream below: