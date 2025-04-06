wrestling / News
Nick Wayne, The CRU Victorious At AEW Dynasty Zero Hour
April 6, 2025 | Posted by
Nick Wayne and The CRU picked up a win with Mama Wayne’s help on the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show. Wayne, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti defeated Top Flight and AR Fox on Sunday’s pre-show. Nick’s mom got involved and allowed Wayne to get the pinfall on Fox.
You can see the full pre-show livestream below:
