Kevin Ku Jokes About Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page Face-Off On AEW Dynamite
Kevin Ku fired off a joke about the Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page confrontation on last week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, the segment saw the two get in each other’s face for an argument which led to their addressing Page famously burning down Strickland’s house last October during their feud. Ku posted to Twitter to retweet a post focusing on waiting security officials looking like they were anticipating what might come and wrote:
Strickland is challenging for the AEW World Championship tonight at Dynasty.
