KOPW Title Match Announced For NJPW Dominion
June 2, 2024 | Posted by
The KOPW Championship will be on the line at NJPW Dominion this coming weekend. NJPW announced on Sunday that Yuya Uemura will defend his championship against Great-O-Khan at the June 9th show in a Storm Catch Rules Match.
According to the company, Storm Catch Rules are as follows:
The match will be contested under Storm Catch Rules. A 15 minute time limit is in place, and each competitor has two rope breaks, after which breaking at the ropes or leaving the ring will constitute a disqualification.
