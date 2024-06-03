wrestling / News

KOPW Title Match Announced For NJPW Dominion

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Dominion KOPW Image Credit: NJPW

The KOPW Championship will be on the line at NJPW Dominion this coming weekend. NJPW announced on Sunday that Yuya Uemura will defend his championship against Great-O-Khan at the June 9th show in a Storm Catch Rules Match.

According to the company, Storm Catch Rules are as follows:

The match will be contested under Storm Catch Rules. A 15 minute time limit is in place, and each competitor has two rope breaks, after which breaking at the ropes or leaving the ring will constitute a disqualification.

article topics :

NJPW Dominion, Jeremy Thomas

