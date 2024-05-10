UPDATED: Chuck Taylor Reportedly Legitimately Won’t Wrestle Again

UPDATE: Fightful Select has confirmed that Chuck Taylor’s in-ring career is likely over after his ankle injury didn’t improve. He was said to be “well aware” of his injuries when he had a parking lot brawl on Rampage, but wanted to have the match as it could be his last.

Taylor has been working in AEW as a coach and producer for months.

Rocky Romero said of Taylor: “He’s been good for so long. Some of my favorite work that he’s done was when he was in PWG. The Parking Lot Brawls the Best Friends have done have been iconic in AEW, but it’s unfortunate to not see Chuck be able to do even more, and I don’t know if we ever will. I really don’t know. It’s a pretty crappy situation overall. I am happy for Trent that he’s getting his opportunity to show out. He’s better as a heel and more comfortable. So far, it’s been great. The reaction he got in Winnipeg was amazing. Trent is such a good wrestler so it’s going to be cool to see where he can go with this and how far he can go. I don’t think I’ll be involved.”

Original: Chuck Taylor was written out of storylines in AEW after a parking lot brawl with Trent Beretta, where Beretta attacked his ankle with a wrench. On a later episode, Orange Cassidy revealed that Taylor will never wrestle again. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while Taylor was given a storyline injury to explain his absence, the belief is that he really won’t be able to wrestle again.

Excalibur noted on the show that the type of fracture Taylor has resulted in necrosis of the bone in fragments underneath the cartilage. That is believed to be a career-ending injury. It was noted that even with surgery, Taylor likely won’t be able to return. Billy Graham’s career ended for similar reasons, with the death of bone in his ankle and hip.