Matt Cardona Has Studied Eric Bischoff For His Work As GM Of GCW

Matt Cardona says that he’s taken pages from the book of Eric Bischoff on how to be the general manager of GCW. Cardona was announced early last month as the GM for the promotion and has had an eventful tenure thus far, stripping Blake Christian of the GCW World Championship. Cardona spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In the Weeds and said that he’s studied Bischoff’s work as GM to lean the role.

“Eric Bischoff,” Cadrona said. “He’s the OG General Manager, if I’m not mistaken, and the best. There have been a lot of great ones, but Eric Bischoff is the one who is very intelligent.”

He continued, “He gets a lot of heat on the internet these days and I don’t know why. Very smart man. I’m trying to emulate his style.”