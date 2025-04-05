Matt Hardy Thinks It’s Time For A New AEW World Champion

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the AEW Title picture, Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the AEW Title picture: “I think AEW needs a new champion. And I think they need to have a fresh start in going in a new direction. So yeah, I would be okay with Swerve winning the title. I just think they need to make a decision. And I think they need someone to win the title soon and have something in mind for what sort of story they want to tell around whoever it is, and have something to run with for a few months. I just feel like the Death Riders thing has almost run its course.”

On the segment with Cody Rhodes and John Cena from the March 31st Raw: “Huge fan of this week’s segment, my favorite segment between both of them. And I really felt they were focused in this. And they were really pushing the point of why this match is personal, what is at stake for Cody Rhodes and John Cena in this, and what are their motivations for doing it. And we also got to answer the question, a little bit, about why John aligned himself with The Rock. So, I still would love to see them delve into that a little deeper, but we finally got that acknowledgement that means a lot. And I think the anticipation and hype for the match is at a high now, considering the first two meetings I had, I think this third one really made it a match where we’re like ‘Damn, I really do want to see that one.’”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.